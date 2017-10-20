Drive-thrus are crazy convenient, but they come with several hefty costs

Craving a Big Mary? Many customers prefer to use drive-thrus, in part because vendors like Mary Brown's have redesigned their workflow to accommodate them. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

A lot can happen in 16 minutes. Or, in the case of what happened to me recently, not much at all.

This is the story of my recent experience at a drive-thru in St. John's — or more precisely, very near a drive-through. While waiting, I got an insight into a modern convenience that has turned into a wider problem. A couple of them, actually.

Let me set the scene. We were in a Starbucks in St. John's, and had placed orders for two of those deliciously pricey coffees that the chain is known for. And we waited.

My wife took a seat and read while I stood by the counter. Eventually I sat down with her, returning a few minutes later when I thought that maybe we had been forgotten.

We hadn't. Even though the shop was not at all full — less than a handful of customers were waiting for orders — the staff behind the counter were working flat out, pumping out flat whites and pumpkin spice lattes, grabbing coffee and cookies. Whatever the folks in the drive-thru were ordering.

If you've ever gone inside a coffee shop or a restaurant with a drive-thru, you've probably noticed the speed and precision with which the crew works to fill those on-the-go orders.

Municipalities in six different provinces have taken action to ban drive-thrus in their jurisdiction. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The whole business model has changed. The top priority is keeping that line of vehicles moving, and the speed of service is what persuades consumers to stay in the car rather than come into the shop.

Customers in cars are top priority

If you are an indoor customer, you can cool your heels while you observe how it works. You make your order … and then you see that each order piped in through that remote microphone scoots to the top of the line.

Many urban planners worry that drive-thrus — and creating the streetscapes that go with them — hurt neighbourhoods because they're less, well, neighbourly.

You might also feel that your time is being wasted, which is how I felt the other day, waiting for a very long 16 minutes before the first coffee order came up. (Remarkably, another four minutes passed for the second.) I know the times because I texted my son just as we placed our order, and kept looking at the timestamp — a little incredulously as the minutes ticked by — as the crew continuously filled orders, and took them one after another to the window by the side.

Before you make assumptions about where I'm coming from, I should say that I've used drive-thrus. I get the convenience. I've heard the siren call of Chicken McNuggets on a late-night drive home.

St. John's city council recently approved two new drive-thru businesses on the outer parking lot of the Avalon Mall. (City of St. John's/Submitted)

And I'm not criticizing the staff at that shop. They were doing their jobs, and indeed they're one of the reasons we like coming back to that particular place. One of the staff even knows us so well that she'll suggest our regular orders before we have a chance to say it ourselves. That's pretty great customer service.

But it's hard to ignore the mounting evidence about drive-thrus that all of us should consider. First, idling cars (at least those with regular combustion engines) pump out emissions that have another word: pollution. I also wonder about how much gas is just wasted while customers putt-putt along the drive-thru.

Stuck in traffic

There are serious traffic issues, too. Years ago, St. John's city council saw the sting of having given permission to Tim Hortons to relocate on Torbay Road, with a new drive-thru right near a school entrance. I recall former mayor Dennis O'Keefe's exasperation with backed-up traffic after the new Tim's opened. (A solution came to the on-street backups: Tim's built a much longer queue lane for vehicles around its parking lot, not unlike the long, twisty paths that Disney World uses for customers lining up for attractions.)

There are other problems that have frequently been cited with drive-thrus: noise to nearby customers. Littering. Safety problems. Public health researchers can't help but connect the dots between convenience culture, a lack of mobility and skyrocketing obesity rates.

At a macro level, many urban planners worry that drive-thrus — and creating the streetscapes that go with them — hurt neighbourhoods because they're less, well, neighbourly. Walkability, safety for children, the look-and-feel of what makes a comfortable living space … they all can take a back seat when a street becomes designed for cars first.

McDonald's and other fast-food chains have designed their restaurants based on the needs of drive-thru customers. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

The issue of drive-thrus is back before council, which recently approved two drive-thrus that will be situated on Kenmount Road, right by the new entrance to the Avalon Mall. One will serve coffee. The other is a drive-thru bank. Another application , for a fast-food restaurant in the same area, will soon head to a council vote.

There will be other applications in the years to come; bet on it. Many businesses now assume that a drive-thru is key to even operating.

But also expect to see tensions. A University of Alberta study published last year found that no less than 27 Canadian municipalities, in six different provinces, had banned fast food drive-thrus altogether. Such bans are hardly novel. Traffic congestion prompted the Massachusetts town of Concord to prohibit them all the way back in 1981.

I personally like going into a coffee shop to place an order. Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but it feels more human, and I find it more relaxing, too. I'm also more mindful of the other costs, too.

That's something serious to sip on.

