COVID-19's burden has overwhelmingly been carried by our most elderly

Soaring cases of Omicron caused a spike in COVID-19 deaths this winter, with most involving patients over 70. (Richard Lyons/Shutterstock)

They're numbers on a spreadsheet, and they're chilling.

That is, when you realize what they stand for. From a distance, they're simple numbers in individual cells, organized neatly in rows and columns. Without context, they look like any other kind of spreadsheet, and could be as bland as any other collection of data.

But these numerals count the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 here in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the mortality — that is, the deaths — are the ones that can sink the heart.

I'm talking about a spreadsheet that my colleague Daniel MacEachern has been maintaining since the earlier days of the pandemic. It starts with that first report (and a single confirmed case, as well as a presumptive case) on March 14, 2020. Over time, Daniel and newsroom colleagues have updated data as figures have been released.

The spreadsheet has been valuable to us all along, but especially so in the last couple of months, perhaps because the provincial government now issues almost no news releases with COVID-19 statistics.

Instead, it quietly updates its COVID-19 portal, which although helpful, does not identify what in particular has changed. That leaves it up to onlookers to wonder … or in our case, to track the specific changes in Daniel's spreadsheet.

We received our last news release with a breakdown of figures — including new deaths — on March 11. Four days later, the government pointed the public to its updated portal.

Bereft of the facts of that moment, you might have thought that that change would indicate that Omicron, the virus variant that has been causing the burden of disease since the winter, was on the wane, but that was most definitely not the case.

The number of COVID-related hospitalizations peaked in Newfoundland and Labrador in early April, with a peak of 47 cases. (Paul Daly/CBC)

We were, of course, dealing with a tsunami of infection, so many cases indeed that they were impossible to count accurately. The Department of Health last issued a count on active cases on March 13, when they stood at 30,530.

The next day, the government lifted most of its public health restrictions. We entered an era that felt like officials were acknowledging the reality of a virus that had evolved into an overwhelming monster that could not be contained, and yet also felt like public health vigilance had somehow become much less significant.

Death counts soared amid overwhelming cases

At that time, the number of deaths to date in the province stood at 76. We would see them soar in the weeks following.

Just under 10 weeks later, that grim figure now stands at 177. In other words, 101 deaths have been registered — 57 per cent of the total mortality — since those public health restrictions were lifted.

What strikes me as most remarkable is that the overwhelming burden of those deaths is being borne by the oldest among us.

Of the province's 177 COVID-19 deaths so far, almost half — 89, to be precise — have involved patients 80 and older.

Another 54 deaths involved patients in their 70s.

That means four out of every five COVID deaths we've recorded since 2020 have been someone 70 or over.

The chart above shows that the number of deaths has not been escalating, for which we can be grateful. The number of reported cases (even with the caveat that it's not catching an accurate count) has also dropped.

Last week, though, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the chief medical officer of health, cautioned that a milder summer could be followed by another COVID wave in the fall, one that could be dangerous when combined with influenza.

What grieving families have endured

We know from epidemiological reports that the people most vulnerable to the pervasive Omicron infections were the elderly and those with compromised immunity.

For many people, an Omicron infection has been unpleasant, but not life-threatening. Some weeks ago, I was among them. My experience was an intense headache that made me think it was a sinus infection; subsequent chills sent me for a swab that confirmed what I had suspected. I bounced back relatively quickly, dealing with some sluggishness that took a while to shake off and some lingering congestion that I didn't enjoy at all.

Similar stories abound of friends and colleagues who have been dealing with this latest turn in the COVID saga. We've been dealing with it.

Like many others with elderly parents, we've been taking extra precautions: fewer visits, cancelled meetings if anyone feels unwell, phone calls rather than in-person check-ins. I have not been enjoying this at all.

It's hard to imagine what grieving families have been enduring. In March, we published a First Person column by Allison Stoodley, who wrote movingly about losing her 75-year-old grandmother, Alice Antle, to COVID-19 during the early phase of the Omicron wave.

She described their final conversation, held over FaceTime because travel restrictions then in place prohibited a trip home from Calgary. "I cried as she told me I'm going to be OK," Stoodley wrote.

"I thanked her for everything she's ever done for me. She told me she fought so hard. We had a few minutes, and they were truly special. Ten hours later, she was gone."

Allison Stoodley is pictured with her late grandmother, Alice Antle, who died at 75 after contracting COVID-19. (Submitted by Allison Stoodley )

I'm sure many families have similar stories.

We know the sheer volume of Omicron infections will, like influenza, definitely cause deaths. As a percentage, it may not be a high number, but this is where numerals on a spreadsheet fall short of telling a brutal story of loss and suffering.

Little has been said publicly about the 101 deaths that have occurred since public health restrictions were lifted.

"The department is sending its condolences to the families of these individuals," the Department of Health said in that final update of March 11. Scanning my email over the last year, that expression was used in 36 different government statements.

There has not been one departmental statement since, though, in the 10 weeks since.

