A hipster makeover for Churchill Square? Hardly, but a few things are in the works

An artist's concept shows how a plaza may be built in part of Churchill Square, including outdoor seating and space for vendors. (City of St. John's)

A quick (and definitely not thorough) glance at some of the concept designs that the City of St. John's released this week for what it has in mind in Churchill Square might make you think a revolution is coming.

A pedestrian plaza? It's there. Bike lanes? Yep … right next to the bike parking area. Food trucks? A slew of them are coming.

Or are they?

While some of the images in the concept plan (you can see it for yourself here ) are inviting, they represent just a few segments of the square itself. Broader views, like an overhead picture, show that the square — if overhauled the way it is described in the new documents meant to spark public discussion — would still, from a distance, look pretty much the same. In fact, much of the initial reaction on social media Thursday night was negative, perhaps because the city chose to use a bird's-eye view in its release.

A hipster revolution is definitely not afoot. Those food trucks? They are included in ideas of how the square could be used for festivals and the like — events that could potentially be organized on the large parking lot on weekends and special occasions. So, it looks like the venerable Ziggy's chip wagon will not be getting permanent neighbours anytime soon.

Indeed, while St. John's calls it a "reimagining" of Churchill Square, it doesn't feel very different.

The current and the “re-imagined” Churchill Square meeting for the first time <a href="https://t.co/S0tilA5yOO">https://t.co/S0tilA5yOO</a> <a href="https://t.co/fR0itkZ1Mh">pic.twitter.com/fR0itkZ1Mh</a> —@KaiStephenson6

But … there are plenty of worthy things to talk about.

Indeed, plenty of the details in the plan should appeal to people who took part in a consultation phase last year that collected ideas and feedback to various design options. (The next stage of the process are two virtual public meetings scheduled for March 25 .)

Small plaza and patio furniture among tweaks

Indeed, some of the ideas come right out of that process. Some are elements that made the pedestrian mall on Water Street a hit last summer are here, too.

They include a small patio area in the current lot. The idea in the presentation, developed by the landscape architecture firm Mills & Wright, is to cut the thoroughfare in the middle in half, and direct cars to either side, thereby converting the front of Terrace in the Square to a plaza.

A variety of multipurpose options — from sports to outdoor movies to a food truck festival — are suggested for Churchill Square's large parking lot. (City of St. John's)

Respondents in an online survey were asked to pick their top priority of various ideas. The top three? Outdoor patios, more landscaping and a multipurpose use of the lot. (Those ideas include a pop-up screen that could be used for outdoor movies, similar to the Reel Downtown screenings held in summers by Solomon's Lane, or a ball hockey tournament, perhaps like street hockey festivals held in other venues in metro.)

Together, the elements should make the square more amenable, and possibly more accessible, too.

These kinds of planning choices are not just limited to St. John's, of course. When I think about some of the places I like to walk in the province, I often think of West Street area in Corner Brook, the town square in Gander, or the hub of small independent businesses in Bonavista. There's something energizing about being out and about in the heart of a community.

Churchill Square is an idea that was ahead of its time. It was one of three multi-use squares planned in post-Second World War St. John's for Elizabeth Avenue, which was then (hard to believe) a frontier for the city. It was the only one built, and the square has had its ups and downs over the years. (I grew up in the neighborhood, and have always had a soft spot for it.)

In more recent years — as urban sprawl, car culture and our lack of activity have all become touchpoints for public policy debate — Churchill Square has come back into vogue, as a place that can be rejuvenated.

We can look further: many of these ideas can be applied in other neighbourhoods, and in other communities, too. Landscaping, outdoor furniture, lighting, safe access, shared-use spaces: they can help draw people out and improve our quality of life, and not necessarily at much expense. (I wrote about how lighting and other planning choices could make our cities more enjoyable in the winter months in this recent column. )

What about the cars?

While the plan makes Churchill Square more appealing to pedestrians (I'm not that certain about whether it will become more accessible), the square's focus will still be on cars and parking. This does not sit well with some people, who evidently wanted the square to be closed off to cars.

The status quo, though, should not be surprising. About 700 people took part in last year's online survey, and 60 per cent said they get to the square by car, while 35 per cent walk. The rest cycle or take the bus. (It occurred to me while writing this that I've used all four over the years.)

The current proposal for redesigning Churchill Square includes converting part of the front of Terrace in the Square to a plaza. (City of St. John's)

There's also the bigger picture to consider. As one of my colleagues noted Friday, one of the reasons people drive to the square is because there are not many places like it in their own neighbourhoods. A "reimagining" of the city itself, then, might include long-view ways to bring these kinds of hubs to different areas, to pump up that sense of community.

Meanwhile, a lot of the square's parking issues are chronic. Even in the '80s and '90s, a recurring issue in the square was accommodating the parking needs of people who worked in the square. Apart from retailers, the square is home to offices, clinics and other workplaces. As well, a perennial issue is that some people attending Memorial University look to the square for free parking.

The city's documents show at least some movement away from planning choices that make cars and driving inevitable. One of the reasons people don't walk or cycle is because of difficulties in doing so. Barriers for people using wheelchairs or power scooters go beyond curb cuts: poor design is often one of the biggest.

In a way, I look at Churchill Square as an ongoing project for better urban design. With Memorial University right around the corner and surrounded by neighbourhoods, the square ought to be much more vibrant with pedestrians.

This may not be a wholesale change, but there are things to talk about. Let's see how the public responds, and what the city does with — and for — Churchill Square next, not to mention other neighbourhoods that could use a fresh look.

