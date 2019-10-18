An Airbnb rental is a business; it's only realistic for it to be treated (and taxed) as such

This sign in Barcelona was made to protest the effect of Airbnb and other tourism-based businesses on their neighbourhood. (John Gushue/CBC)

Barcelona is an amazing city. If you ever have the chance, go. I've been there only once, when my wife and I were visiting relatives there and in Madrid a year ago.

I saw many things on that trip (the architectural marvels of Antonin Gaudi, which are all over Barcelona, none more impressive than the amazingly-still-under-construction Sagrada Familia cathedral), but there's one moment that comes back to me whenever Airbnb is in the news. Which has been a fair bit.

I'll set the scene. We were walking through a neighbourhood called Vila de Gracia, which is packed with colour, tiny alleys, hundreds of little shops and a bohemian vibe that is practically tactile.

No wonder tourists flock to it.

Which is why my eye was drawn to a massive flag-like sheet that we saw hanging from a balcony atop one eatery.

The writing was massive and — conspicuously — in English. And in all caps, to boot.

"Massive tourism kills our neighbourhood."

A clear message about an unexpected impact

It would be impossible for anyone coming through that small plaza to not notice the sign, or to mistake its message.

My wife's cousin told us how touchy tourism has become for residents. There are the cruise ships that arrive continually, often discharging thousands of people at a time along the shore. In 2017, there were a record 2.7 million cruise ship tourists to Barcelona alone.

The beaches and nearby areas are temporarily flooded, and while I'm sure some businesses welcome the cash, it's evidently annoying.

But the Gracia neighbourhood was well away from the cruise ships, and the emotions of the sign pointed to something else. Gracia is being turned over by Airbnb rentals (not ot mention its competitors, and others looking for a business opportunity), and as my wife's cousin related, families who've lived in the neighbourhood for generations are finding it much too expensive to stay.

What started out as a good thing — a way to bring people directly into neighbourhoods, and develop a market for a new type of tourist — quickly turned into something very different.

This has been playing out in cities around the world, where regular neighbourhoods in walking distance of attractions see properties — one by one — get bought or flipped for rentals. Individually, it doesn't make much difference, but the toll adds up.

I should be upfront about my own travel habits. I've used Airbnb several times over the years, and have seen the best parts of it, and also the downsides and the potential of how things can go wrong.

The premise of Airbnb — which the company underscores to this day — is that ordinary people can let others stay in their space, make a little cash, and the company takes a cut of the booking fee.

That would be attractive to people travelling light, or wanting to see a neighbourhood at the ground level.

In 2013, our family of three made Airbnb bookings in three cities in Europe for several reasons: to find a space where we all could sleep comfortably while cooking some of our meals; stay in interesting areas; and — quite importantly — keep the whole thing on budget.

We definitely met ordinary people who were letting out their spaces. In the ever-trendy Montmartre neighbourhood in Paris, a photographer let out his studio around the corner from where he lived. It was tiny, but very cool. In London, a fellow who owned a fruit stand stayed at his girlfriend's when he rented out his flat.

In Rome, though, we saw an inkling of where Airbnb was going. A very nice guy greeted us at the apartment in the Trastevere neighbourhood that has retained its medieval streets and look. But it wasn't his own place: he looked after it, and other properties.

It was more than six years ago, but I could see then that Airbnb was going to be a place where people could make a business from renting out properties, by the night, week, whatever.

Gracia is a bit like Trastevere and Montmartre: visitors go there for the vibe, for an authentic experience in a city. There's a bitter irony for the longtime residents who are being squeezed out. One shopkeeper told us that tourists will soon just mingle with themselves.

Municipalities are changing tack

The rest of the hospitality industry has long looked at Airbnb with a wary eye, and it's no wonder that municipalities are changing tack.

Last month, we reported on how Bonavista — where tourism has become a steady part of the economy — is cutting off services to Airbnb operators that don't pay their taxes.

"They are not registered businesses," said Mayor John Norman, "so it's kind of hard to go after them when you don't know their revenue and the value of their business." Bonavista's solution? "We have had to come up with our own formula."

In St. John's, where hotels continue to be added to the hospitality mix (a Hilton Garden Inn on New Gower Street starts taking reservations next month), there's a wide array of Airbnb options.

For the City of St. John's, Airbnb is a business, plain and simple, and it intends to tax them accordingly. What's standing in the way is a gap: Airbnb rentals are not registered with the Newfoundland and Labrador government. The issue is now before several departments.

A taxing problem for Airbnb? Listen as The St. John's Morning Show delves into the issue:

In the meantime, I've noticed a whole lot more talk from friends who live downtown about the impact of Airbnb — not quite at the level of hostile moods as I saw in Barcelona, but definitely more aggravation. Strangers coming and going, noisy parties, illegally parked cars and so on. The city no doubt will want to keep an eye on that.

But this issue gets pretty complex. Airbnb has found markets in places — think of spots off the beaten path, where a hotel is completely unviable — that the hospitality industry has overlooked.

Even in bigger towns and the cities, it's allowed new niches to develop, and good on them for it. Here in St. John's, a lot of the rentals available are effectively for spare rooms in someone's house … which speaks to the very origin of Airbnb, which stood for Airbed and Breakfast. (The founders put airbeds on the floor to see if there would be takers. Eleven years later, it's a multibillion-dollar global brand.)

I see it from two perspectives. I like the options and variety that Airbnb can offer. (That said, I've noticed the lower prices seem to have been replaced by more market-driven fares. On one recent trip, we wound up booking a hotel because the Airbnbs in the area were practically as expensive and farther away from subways.)

But it's misguided to think that renting an Airbnb is not a business transaction.

So, for a variety of reasons — security, transparency, economy, competitive fairness — these rentals should be treated like other businesses.

As the saying goes, it's the same … but different.

