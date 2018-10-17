Marijuana legalization prompts parties in St. John's, draws crowds in Corner Brook

Many people in Newfoundland and Labrador are in a celebratory mood now that recreational cannabis has been legalized.

The festivities at Club One in St. John's will include local bands, artists and other surprises, according to a post on Facebook.

The Breezeway at Memorial University has invited people to join them Wednesday afternoon — or "Weednesday" as they call it — for a "dope time" that includes snacks and select pints for $4.20. But the invitation reminds people that there is no smoking in cars or on the university's campus.

Weed in Corner Brook

While the lines started forming in st. John's late Tuesday night, people in Corner Brook had to wait until Wednesday morning to purchase cannabis.

About 30 people braved the cold temperatures and rain outside the Tweed store on Broadway in Corner Brook around 7:30 a.m., waiting for the store to open at 9 a.m.

Tweed staff handed out ponchos and umbrellas to waiting customers.

There’s no products on display at Tweed in Corner Brook. Customers purchase at the counter. <a href="https://t.co/KUkTvx2BgF">pic.twitter.com/KUkTvx2BgF</a> —@colleencbc

Once the doors opened, and IDs were checked, the store filled with people. A popular cannabis variety in the early hours of the store's opening was the so-called "lemon skunk."

"Not only is it a shop, it's an education centre. So we're attempting to teach people a bit about cannabis, a bit about the different formats and varieties that we have and the different effects associated with them," said Mark Murdoch, manager of Tweed in Corner Brook.

"I've been getting a lot of positive feedback.… They did not expect the first cannabis retail shops to look like this. We're breaking barriers, we're trying to eliminate the stigma."

James Grudic says it's an 'emotional day' being able to purchase legal recreational cannabis. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

He said they can't have any products in the glass jars on display because of regulations, but he hopes the rules on that change.

Customers were in an upbeat mood as they browsed and bought cannabis products.

"It's a beautiful feeling. It's something I always knew would happen one day.… it's kind of emotional, I got to say," said customer James Grudich.

With files from Colleen Connors

