Smell of weed as driver passes cop leads to tickets

Officers pulled a driver over, after smelling weed coming from the vehicle's windows as it passed the police car on Wednesday.

As a vehicle drove past a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary cruiser at 11:45 p.m., officers noticed the smell of burning cannabis.

They pulled the vehicle over and two people were ticketed.

The 20-year-old passenger was ticketed for consuming cannabis in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old driver was ticketed for not having their cannabis in its sealed and original packaging while driving a vehicle.

Under the new cannabis regulations, the product has to be in its original packaging with an unbroken seal in order to be allowed in a car.

If the package is open, but you want to bring it somewhere with you, it has to be in the trunk or a rooftop carrier.

Exceptions apply when you've paid to travel on a bus or in a taxi.

