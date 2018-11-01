Skip to Main Content
Smell of weed as driver passes cop leads to tickets
Driver ticketed for having open cannabis in car; passenger ticketed for smoking in vehicle.

Cannabis has to be in its original sealed packaging in a vehicle under the new regulations. (CBC)

Officers pulled a driver over, after smelling weed coming from the vehicle's windows as it passed the police car on Wednesday.

As a vehicle drove past a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary cruiser at 11:45 p.m., officers noticed the smell of burning cannabis.

They pulled the vehicle over and two people were ticketed.

The 20-year-old passenger was ticketed for consuming cannabis in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old driver was ticketed for not having their cannabis in its sealed and original packaging while driving a vehicle.

Under the new cannabis regulations, the product has to be in its original packaging with an unbroken seal in order to be allowed in a car.

If the package is open, but you want to bring it somewhere with you, it has to be in the trunk or a rooftop carrier.

Exceptions apply when you've paid to travel on a bus or in a taxi.

