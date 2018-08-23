Wednesdays are winning at the new St. John's Farmers Market

A wave of sunny weather has proved to be quite the boon for the new St. John's Farmers' Market as it opens on Wednesdays for the first time, and visitors seem to be enjoying the addition of a weekday option.

A man makes a purchase at the Farmers' Market on Wednesday. (Curtis Rumbolt/CBC)

"This has been one heck of a summer, and when we're introducing a new public space to St. John's, it's been so nice to have great weather," says Josh Smee, chair of the market.

"People have been spending all their time sitting outside here on the benches, sitting out here on the lawns, making themselves at home and that's exactly what we wanted."

Odane Dawkens (right) speaks to a customer at Jamaica Taste, a new vendor at the St. John's Community Market, Wednesday afternoon while Taylor Butt looks on. (Curtis Rumbolt/CBC)

The extra day has also been a great way for vendors to earn more money selling their food and wares.

"It's a passion project for me. It's something I've been wanting to do for ages and when the market expanded to the new location I was able to come and be a vendor," said Andrea Maunder, who runs the Saucy & Sweet booth and creates different cocktail syrups and sauces to sell at the market.

"It's all the stuff I love and all the stuff I love to make."

Some of the vegetables being sold Wednesday by Coates Farm. (CBC)



René Coates is with Coates Farm, and this Wednesday marked her first day selling vegetables during the week.

"Since we moved to this new facility its been busier, the space is bigger, its been good."

She said Wednesday isn't as busy as Saturday, but a nice addition.

The St. John's Farmers' Market has seen big crowds since opening just over a month ago. (John Pike/CBC)

As for Smee, he said that the opening of the new farmers' market has been the product of many years of hard work by volunteers in the community.

"It's so incredible to feel the excitement that the whole community has for it," he said.

"A big group of passionate volunteers have been working on this behind the scenes forever, so everyone is on cloud nine."

The St. John's Farmers' Market is open Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.