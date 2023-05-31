With another busy wedding season ahead, these planners are ready — for any kind of ceremony

While many weddings were cancelled or dramatically downsized during the pandemic, a spike in weddings in 2022 made for a season that was 'quite wild' for vendors, says wedding planner Andrea Hounsell. (Shutterstock / sigiuz)

From florists to photographers, for Newfoundland and Labrador businesses catering to couples looking to tie the knot, the busy season is fast approaching.

For industry veteran Rod Coward, business hasn't let up over the past 14 years. Coward the owner of White Sky Tent Rentals in Paradise, supplies not just tents, but also flooring, lighting, tables, chairs and audio equipment.

"Once people realize that you do good work, you do reliable work, you can pretty well work as much as you want," he said.

So much so that Coward turns down about 40 per cent of the calls he gets.

For him, reduced guest lists during the pandemic affected not the number of tents he rented out but their size.

"In the middle of COVID, you had to drive further to make less money because of the smaller weddings," he said. "Instead of doing the 40-by-60 [tent] with 200 people, we're doing 20-by-20, 20-by-30, with 15, 20 people."

At the same time, he said, operating costs, including materials, replacements, labour and fuel, have dramatically increased over the years — while a 20-by-20 tent wall used to cost him $500, it now comes to $900.

"The replacement cost is what I find the hardest hit because if a wall gets damaged, it's about three times more expensive than what it was when I first bought it," said Coward.

For Andrea Hounsell, smaller weddings during the pandemic did have an impact on her St. John's-based wedding planning business Borrowed & Blu, with bookings coming to a complete stop during lockdowns. Since then, business has spiked back up, fuelled by rescheduled dates that made for a 2022 wedding season she described as "quite wild."

"I think people are really excited to get together with friends and family and celebrate again," said Hounsell.

"All the vendors now say, like, 'We survived last year, we can get through anything.' So it was quite busy and then has just continued to get busier and busier."

It's an impression that is backed by statistics.

According to the provincial Digital Government and Service N.L. Department, the number of marriage registrations in 2020 dropped by almost 45 per cent, from 1,971 in 2019 to 1,091. While 2021 numbers went back up to near-2019 levels, they continued climbing and saw a five-year peak in 2022, with 2,311 couples saying "yes."

But some pandemic trends are continuing, said Hounsell, such as spouses-to-be booking their vendors further in advance — often three years prior instead of one and a half.

While that phenomenon is not exclusive to Newfoundland and Labrador, its effects are likely felt more strongly in the province due to a smaller number of venues and vendors, she added, with some venues recently dropping from the list, like the Doctor's House, the Fluvarium and the Bowring Park bungalow — something that, in some cases, will have a tangible impact on the industry, she said.

"There's definitely going to be more of a challenge for people that are looking to book a venue," she said. "If people are looking for a traditional wedding venue … then usually people are going more towards a hall, a golf course, something like that type of feel, a hotel ballroom, maybe. Hotels, we're still fine, but for some of the other options, for sure, [they've] dwindled during COVID."

Another development, she added, is a recent increase in catering costs due to inflation.

Coward says his business, White Sky Tent Rentals, hasn't slowed down since its beginnings in 2010. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

They're costs and stress that a growing number of couples look to avoid by downsizing, creating a market for microwedding businesses like Elope N.L. Owners Candace Critch and Apryl Maxine Stead started their venture in 2020 after they noticed a need for smaller weddings during the pandemic.

"Essentially, if you book your wedding with us, you don't do anything else. You just show up, ready to get married," Critch said. "Believe it or not, not every bride wants to have the stress of planning a wedding."

For Stead, the affordability of a microwedding is another appealing factor for many clients.

"The pandemic took a lot of hits for people. People have had a hard time with financial situations," she said.

"We offer the officiant, the flowers, the location, the stylization, the photography, cake. So they pretty much get everything for a very affordable price, which I think is something that people needed because they couldn't get married anymore. It was too expensive."

While Hounsell says her business, Borrowed & Blu, came to a halt during COVID-19 lockdowns, numbers have gone back up to pre-pandemic levels. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Even as the pandemic subsides, interest in their services has continued growing, with no end in sight. They believe microweddings will be a permanent staple of the provincial wedding industry in the coming years.

"I think that it is here to stay. I don't think it's going anywhere. I think that people just want to make it easier and I get that," said Stead.

