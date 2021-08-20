Gander bride shares big day with retirement home residents

Hart said the residents gave her marriage advice and helped her count down to the big day. (Submitted by Adrianne Hart)

When Adrianne Hart got married last Saturday, she knew the residents of the Gander retirement home where she works wouldn't be able to attend the wedding itself.

Instead, she decided to bring a taste of the big day to them.

Hart and her new husband, Joey, left the ceremony, still in their wedding attire, and went straight to Oram's Bethesda Manor to visit the residents.

"It was so amazing, I don't even know if I can put it into words," Hart said in an interview with CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning. "As soon as I walked in, I stepped into the lounge and I had a full house, which I wasn't expecting. Everybody was clapping and smiling and just, oh, just really warmed my heart."

Hart said she has been working at the home since before it opened, and knows all the residents on an intimate level. She said it was important to both her and her husband to see the seniors on their wedding day.

"They all wanted to congratulate me. The smiles is what made it the most for me, I think." Hart said, adding she greeted each resident individually.

The residents of the Gander retirement home where Adrianne Hart works couldn't come to her wedding, so she brought the wedding to them. (Submitted by Adrianne Hart)

Like many other couples, the Harts were originally planning to get married in 2020, but were forced to postpone the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-term care homes have been under strict lockdown measures at various times over the past 17 months, and many residents at Oram's Bethesda Manor were unable to see their family. Hart's wedding planning became a bright spot during a lonely time for many.

"To me, it was like I had almost a hundred grandparents. Not very many people can say that," she said.

Hart said the wedding has been a hot topic of conversation, and the residents helped her count down to the big day. She said she's also gotten pieces of marriage advice from many of the seniors at the retirement home.

"It's been pretty much a year talk of how I was going to get married," she said.

Adrianne and Joey Hart pose with staff and residents in the lounge at Oram's Bethesda Manor retirement home. (Submitted by Adrianne Hart)

After an extended period of waiting, Hart said her wedding day felt surreal at times.

"It was a complete fairy tale," she said.

Hart is currently on her honeymoon, but she's eager to return to her friends at the retirement home.

"I can't wait to get back and see them and talk about my wedding some more."

