From snow forts to beat poems, here's how Newfoundlanders weathered the storm

Swathes of the province are buried alive after a monster storm pummeled the island Friday. (Ashley Fitzpatrick/Twitter)

A dwindling storm that's trapped tens of thousands inside their homes has ground normal life to a halt for much of Newfoundland.

As winds and snow start to die down, people from Gambo to Trepassey are wincing as they open their doors to snow drifts that at times completely eclipse the outside world.

Shag it. I’m just going to use the front door until spring. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlblizzard2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlblizzard2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7otioIfKot">pic.twitter.com/7otioIfKot</a> —@hirider750

Anyone have some tips for digging out?<br><br>1. Cry<br>2. Suit up in winter gear<br>3. Break shovel<br>4. Cry more<br>5. Give up<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> —@arianakelland

The City of St. John's has plows on the roads, but only to keep emergency routes clear as a state of emergency remains in effect.

Dan Bobbett, mayor of Paradise, tweeted a warning to residents early Saturday morning: clearing over 75 centimetres of snow off town property will take time.

Advice from all sides? Hole up, hunker down, and wait, since there's nowhere to go anyway.

Some Avalon residents have found uses for the nine to 10 foot drifts blocking their doors, leaving them wondering how to tunnel out -- and then, of course, how to stomp and flail their way through the drifts to get enough leverage to move the snow around.

Others have given up entirely.

And still more have found creative ways to spend this stretch of forced confinement.

Some, like Adam Meyer, turned to the ephemeral.

Meyer called in CBC's radio special to read something he'd written while watching the blizzard rage:

I moved to St. John's just in time for the greatest winter storm in a generation.

Now I stand half-buried in a cold Sahara watching streetlights flicker meekly like

tea candles on the verge of being snuffed by the greatest winter storm in a generation.

The house rocks and surges like a wooden ship so that when I close my eyes I see icy cliffs, too close, disappear

under the frigid surf thrown around by the greatest winter storm in a generation.

When the power finally fails the world goes not black, but purple, and from the otherworldly shade

it's obvious St. John's is a sibling of Pluto; an icy frontier at the edge of system space, in orbit but

made distinct by the distance and cold as a dwarf-planet by the greatest winter storm in a generation.

The air around the city feels sick as if decades of jet fuel and international trade routes

have concocted a nasty bug to be slowly purged with each retching gust that spews

a break-locking, street-clogging mess culminating in the greatest winter storm in a generation.

I moved to St. John's in time to witness its cold burial but

tomorrow I will wake and find life in the morning after the greatest storm in a generation.

What a load of snow!! I'm just over 6ft tall <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/CDVxz8L59E">pic.twitter.com/CDVxz8L59E</a> —@Garthero

When most people woke up they began with a game of: where's my car? Followed by: who's taller? Me or the snowbank.

The magnitude of what's throughout St. John's rn <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowmageddon2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowmageddon2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlblizzard2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlblizzard2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/IYPHUg92vC">pic.twitter.com/IYPHUg92vC</a> —@GammyGammJ

The car has been located! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLWX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLWX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlblizzard2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlblizzard2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowmageddon2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowmageddon2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/xtEyeIUJeT">pic.twitter.com/xtEyeIUJeT</a> —@kitefrog

This snow is so dense in the lower layers I need to use my father's old hand saw to saw blocks out before blowing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlblizzard2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlblizzard2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stormageddon2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stormageddon2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/1BTTsZFp3v">pic.twitter.com/1BTTsZFp3v</a> —@ToddGBaker

Clearing will eventually happen, as it did in 2001 and other years when Mother Nature did her worst.

And while a state of emergency has kept most folks inside, people who managed to get to work on Friday had to stay put. That includes essential service workers.