Weather Wiz Kids: Here's how to get involved

We're looking for drawings from children from across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted)

We're reviving a segment at Here & Now, and we're inviting everyone to take part.

It's Weather Wiz Kids, which combine two certainties of like: kids love to draw, and there's no end of weather to talk about in Newfoundland and Labrador!

We'd love to see children submit drawings about the weather. It can be of them enjoying the weather outside, taking part in winter activities, at play, watching the weather through a window ... their creativity is the limit.

We need something else: please also submit a photo of the child!

Here's how to enter. Send an email to nlphotos@cbc.ca, with a Weather Wiz Kids preferably in the subject. We need the name of the young artist — and don't forget that photograph of the child.

Weather Wiz Kids will be featured in weather segments with meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.