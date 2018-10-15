High winds could cause damage on Tuesday, Environment Canada warns

Strong winds, with gusts up to 100 km/h, are expected in parts of Newfoundland on Tuesday.

The southerly winds will develop Tuesday morning in southwestern Newfoundland and move eastward during the day, according to a forecast with a wind warning from Environment Canada.

Strong winds with gusts up to 100 km/h are expected in parts of the island Tuesday. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada warns that the winds may cause damage to buildings, including roof shingles and windows, and that loose objects could be tossed by the wind and cause damage or injury.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for St. John's, the Avalon Peninsula, Terra Nova, Bay of Exploits, Bonavista North, the Bonavista Peninsula, Burgeo-Ramea, the Burin Peninsula, Connaigre, Clarenville, and Channel-Port aux Basques and area.

Rain is also in the forecast for St. John's on Tuesday, beginning at about noon.

