Looks like we're in for nasty weather, with warnings for much of N.L.

In Environment Canada's weather map for Newfoundland and Labrador, red represents areas under a weather warning. Yellow represents a weather watch. Grey represents a special weather statement. (Environment Canada)

Residents of the province should prepare themselves for more nasty weather coming Monday night, after what is supposed to be a quiet and calm day, according to Rodney Barney of the Environment Canada's Gander weather office.

A plethora of weather warnings have been issued by Environment Canada.

Barney told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning 10 to 15 centimetres of snow can be expected in the Bay St. George and Humber Valley area, and the strongest winds will be expected along the island's south and southwest coasts, gusting up to of 100 km/h and 160 km/h in the Wreckhouse area.

Monday's ferry runs out of Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., have been delayed until Tuesday:

The 11:45 a.m. North Sydney to Port aux Basques run is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The 11: 45 a.m. Port aux Basques to North Sydney run is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., weather permitting.

The 11:45 p.m. North Sydney to Port aux Basques run is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., weather permitting.

The 11: 45 p.m. Port aux Basques to North Sydney run is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 11:45 p.m., weather permitting.

The Northern Peninsula should prepare for at least 10 centimetres of snow, said Barney, but the region should expect lighter winds compared with the rest of the island.

There are no weather warnings for the central portion of the island, but Gander and vicinity can expect a mix of a snow, turning to freezing rain after midnight and a change to rain early Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to briefly rise above zero.

The Bonavista Peninsula is under a wind and blowing snow warning, reducing visibility for motorists in the area. Travelling is expected to be hazardous.

For Clarenville and vicinity, locals should see a mix of snow, ice pellets and eventual freezing rain after midnight. Conditions will turn to rain showers or drizzle early Tuesday morning.

The Avalon Peninsula has a freezing rain warning in effect. Snow is expected to begin Monday evening and quickly change to ice pellets and then freezing rain. Freezing rain is projected to continue overnight and change into rain showers in the morning. On top of that, a wind warning is in effect with winds expected to reach 100 km/h in coastal areas.

In Labrador, Hopedale and vicinity should prepare for a significant snowfall and strong winds. Snow will develop in the south Monday evening and spread northward overnight and continue into Wednesday.

Nain and surrounding areas are projected to get a multi-day snowstorm. Snow developing in southern Labrador will spread northward to Nain by Tuesday morning and continue with blowing snow into Wednesday.

