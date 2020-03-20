Wind, rain, blizzards: Friday brings full array of weather warnings for N.L.

As far as weather warnings go, Newfoundland and Labrador will run the gamut on Friday.

The coast of Labrador, for the most part, is under a blizzard warning with as much as 40 centimetres of snow expected in places from Nain to Makkovik. Rigolet on down to southern Labrador are facing 30 or fewer centimetres.

The common denominator across the province is high wind.

People in St. John's awoke to a beautiful sunrise on a calm, chilly morning. That is expected to change as the day progresses.

By evening, southerly winds will be gusting up to 100 km/hr across the east, south and west coasts of the province. Central Newfoundland is the lone spot in the province without a wind warning for Friday evening.

The southern Avalon and south coast are also under a rainfall warning with 30 to 60 mm in the forecast.

The west coast can expect 15 to 25 mm.

Saturday will see temperatures across the island climb to around six degrees with rain, before dropping to –6 C on Sunday.

Snow is expected to continue into Saturday on the north coast of Labrador.

