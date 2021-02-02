Messy mix of snow, wind and freezing rain hitting Newfoundland tonight

An incoming weather system expected to hit Newfoundland's shores Tuesday night will bring a cornucopia of precipitation for most of the province, along with winds that could exceed 100 km/h.

Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil, based in the Gander weather office, doesn't have a single word to describe what's on the way, but he's forecast a detailed timeline of what to expect as temperatures rise Wednesday.

"It's certainly not going to make for a very nice morning commute over most parts of the island," Neil said.

The approaching system will bring snow and high winds first, which will give way to a messier medley of freezing rain, ice pellets and rain.

The Northern Peninsula is under a winter storm warning, expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow, with the heaviest bouts on Wednesday morning. That'll also hit the Burin Peninsula, Neil said.

"We're expecting some snow to move into southwestern Newfoundland this evening," he said. "That'll spread through the remainder of the island through the night and into tomorrow morning."

Here's a general idea of what to expect Tues evening through Wed night as far as precip goes. Strong winds also on the way with coastal areas seeing wind gusts upwards of 80-110 km/h, 150 km/h for the Wreckhouse area. I will finetune the forecast with a few more model runs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/2OuZUsIXhL">pic.twitter.com/2OuZUsIXhL</a> —@a_brauweiler

The eastern part of the island, including the St. John's and Bonavista areas, is hunkering down for 100 to 110 km/h winds overnight and all day Wednesday, which Environment Canada warns could damage homes.

As of Tuesday afternoon, only a marginal amount of snow is expected for those areas, along with 10 to 20 millimetres of rain and sleet.

Areas on the island's west coast, including Gros Morne, could see even higher winds, with gusts topping out at 120 to 140 km/h. High winds and freezing rain will peak in Corner Brook around 8 a.m., Neil said.

The southern stretch of the province, from Port aux Basques to Trepassey, is under a rainfall warning, expecting 25 to 45 millimetres of rain, sleet and ice pellets before Wednesday evening.

Labrador won't escape unscathed, with lower parts of the region seeing 10 to 20 centimetres of snow from the incoming system.

