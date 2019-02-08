Bundle up and hunker down for a wet and wintry weekend across N.L.

A weather system that could last through early next week is rolling towards Newfoundland and Labrador.

The southwest coast of Newfoundland should expect to see high winds beginning around noon Friday, gusting up to 100 km/h in the Wreckhouse area, and then up to 120 km/h by evening.

"It'll be a windy day and the windy, wintry conditions are expected to continue for the remainder of the weekend, as well," said Dale Foote, a meteorologist at the Gander Environment Canada office.

It'll probably be into late Monday or into Tuesday before things start to abate. - Dale Foote

A rainfall warning, with a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain, is also in effect for most of Newfoundland for the next couple of days.

It will start in the Port aux Basques area Friday afternoon and move across the island to the Avalon by the evening.

The various weather warnings, watches and special statements in effect for Newfoundland and Labrador, as of early Friday morning. (Environment Canada)

Total rainfall of around 30 millimetres can be expected, before turning to flurries overnight into Saturday.

"We've got a cold, more seasonable air mass moving back over the south coast and the Avalon with flurries for most areas, including some snow squalls we're expecting for the Burin and the southern Avalon," said Foote.

"We've got a snow squall watch out for the Burin Peninsula and the rest of the south coast towards Port aux Basques, and we're gonna expect this cold westerly wind to continue to Sunday and into Monday, as well," he said.

There's a low-pressure system sticking off the coast of Labrador causing the four-day weather system, Foote said, and there will be some fluctuating temperatures for the island.

Marine Atlantic says its sailings across the Cabot Strait may be impacted through to Monday.

"It'll probably be into late Monday or into Tuesday before things start to abate" in the Cabot Strait, Foote said.

And Foote said despite what some people might be hoping, winter is definitely not over.

"Once the main area of snow goes through Labrador today and tonight, Labrador can expect more snow to wrap around and continue though the next few days," he said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador