Bundle up and hunker down for a wet and wintry weekend across N.L.
Wind, rain, snow, ice pellets, squalls — we've got it all
A weather system that could last through early next week is rolling towards Newfoundland and Labrador.
The southwest coast of Newfoundland should expect to see high winds beginning around noon Friday, gusting up to 100 km/h in the Wreckhouse area, and then up to 120 km/h by evening.
"It'll be a windy day and the windy, wintry conditions are expected to continue for the remainder of the weekend, as well," said Dale Foote, a meteorologist at the Gander Environment Canada office.
It'll probably be into late Monday or into Tuesday before things start to abate.- Dale Foote
A rainfall warning, with a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain, is also in effect for most of Newfoundland for the next couple of days.
It will start in the Port aux Basques area Friday afternoon and move across the island to the Avalon by the evening.
Total rainfall of around 30 millimetres can be expected, before turning to flurries overnight into Saturday.
"We've got a cold, more seasonable air mass moving back over the south coast and the Avalon with flurries for most areas, including some snow squalls we're expecting for the Burin and the southern Avalon," said Foote.
"We've got a snow squall watch out for the Burin Peninsula and the rest of the south coast towards Port aux Basques, and we're gonna expect this cold westerly wind to continue to Sunday and into Monday, as well," he said.
There's a low-pressure system sticking off the coast of Labrador causing the four-day weather system, Foote said, and there will be some fluctuating temperatures for the island.
Marine Atlantic says its sailings across the Cabot Strait may be impacted through to Monday.
"It'll probably be into late Monday or into Tuesday before things start to abate" in the Cabot Strait, Foote said.
And Foote said despite what some people might be hoping, winter is definitely not over.
"Once the main area of snow goes through Labrador today and tonight, Labrador can expect more snow to wrap around and continue though the next few days," he said.
With files from the St. John's Morning Show
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.