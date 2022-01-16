Blizzard forces road closures through western Newfoundland and into Labrador

Severe weather Saturday caused road closures across Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday. (Government of N.L.)

After a messy weekend of wind, rain and snow across the province, sections of highway are closed to traffic Sunday.

Closures are mostly affecting the western portion of the island and into Labrador, including most of the Northern Peninsula Highway (Route 430), except the areas between Wiltondale and Rocky Harbour and Plum Point and St. Anthony Airport.

All sections of the highway north of St. Anthony Airport are closed, as are Route 432 from Plum Point to St. Anthony Airport, and Route 433 to Englee.

Nearly the entire Southern Labrador Highway (Route 510) stretching from the Quebec border to Happy Valley Goose Bay is also closed, except the 50-kilometre section between Pinware, Labrador and the Quebec border.

In addition to closures, the province is advising against travel on many sections of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Badger, including major roads in the Baie Verte-Green Bay, Channel-Port aux Basques, Stephenville, Port-au-Port, Corner Brook and Gros Morne areas.

Wild weekend weather

The closures come after roaring winds and heavy snow hit the west coast of the island, the Northern Peninsula and large swaths of Labrador, while many other areas were soaked with rain.

Blizzard warnings are still in effect along the west coast and Northern Peninsula, including in Rocky Harbour, Plum Point, Englee, Corner Brook and Stephenville.

Rob Carroll at Environment Canada's Gander weather office said the harsh weather will ease off, however.

"Winds are going to become a little more northwesterly and that'll kill the moisture source and knock off those flurries and squalls, and actually, we'll eventually see things clear tonight," he said.

Carroll said as the storm pulls away, winds and snow will taper off throughout the day, and clear, sunny skies are expected for most of the island Monday.

"Western Labrador is quite cold, however, and just above minus 30," he said. "We could see wind chills as low as minus 45 this morning."

When it rains, it pours

Channel Port-aux Basques Mayor Brian Button says weather events in the area are increasing in frequency, and intensity. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Channel-Port aux Basques was forecast to receive some 80 millimetres of rain over the weekend, barely six weeks since record rainfall pummeled the town in November, resulting in highway washouts that left it marooned from the rest of the island.

The town's mayor, Brian Button, said Saturday he was relieved no damages or injuries had been reported.

But he did voice concern about the frequency, and ferocity, of weather events in the area.

In the not-so-distant past, 10 or 20 millimetres of rain was the standard.

"It seems like all of our forecast over the last couple of months of all indicated from 50 to 100 [millimetres]," he said. " So I don't know what's going on there."

