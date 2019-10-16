Wet, windy and warm weather heading to Newfoundland Thursday

There's some wet, windy weather heading to parts of Newfoundland late Thursday into Friday — but the silver lining is they'll bring some warm temperatures with them.

There's a low-pressure system moving across Newfoundland and up into Labrador, Environment Canada says.

A wind warning is in effect for the Wreckhouse area beginning Thursday evening, with anticipated gusts up to 130 km/h, Wanda Batten with the Gander weather office told the St. John's Morning Show.

"Usually with really intense lows like this you get strong winds," Batten said.

Winds aren't expected to be quite as high in other parts of Newfoundland, she said, and further wind warnings aren't anticipated, but gusts could still get to 70 or 80 km/h in most areas Friday.

Low pressure and wind also tends to bring fog, she said.

Rain warnings aren't anticipated either, but Batten said up to 25 mm — especially in eastern areas — could fall Friday.

"The good news is it should be mild," she said.

Temperatures on the Avalon could hit a high of 15 to 16 C on Friday, with highs in central Newfoundland upwards of 18 C.

So it is a weather bomb? Not quite, Batten said.

"A weather bomb is when you have a low-pressure system that drops 25 millibars in 24 hours," she said.

This week's weather isn't quite there, she said, but dressing for rain and wind on Friday is still advised.

Also advised: checking in with Marine Atlantic if you're planning to make a crossing over the next few days. There is a travel advisory in place, and the high winds in southwestern Newfoundland are expected to interrupt crossings to and from Port aux Basques on Thursday.

