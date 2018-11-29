Skip to Main Content
Power outages and school closures as wind, rain and snow whip Newfoundland

Newfoundland Power reported a number of weather-related power outages on Thursday morning, and several schools in central were shut down.

Gusts reach 141 km/hr in Burgeo, winter storm warnings in effect

Snow was piling up in Gander before the sun came up on Thursday morning. (Martin Jones/CBC)

A winter storm warning is in effect for the central and western parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, with power outages and school closures across the island.

As of 6 a.m., a top gust of 141 km/h was recorded in Burgeo, with lighter gusts from coast to coast of 80 kilometres or more.

Newfoundland Power reported unplanned outages in communities all across the island, with estimated restoration times extending into the afternoon.

Many schools in central chose not to open due to the weather, with further updates coming later in the morning.

For a full list of closures and cancellations, visit CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's StormCentre page.

In central, between 25 and 40 cm of snow is expected to fall throughout the day and overnight, before clearing up on Friday.

On the Avalon Peninsula, heavy rains overnight are expected to taper off and be replaced with sun and cloud by mid-morning with a chance of showers.

Winds are expected to die down on the island's west coast later in the morning, with a chance of snow and rain.

