Power outages and school closures as wind, rain and snow whip Newfoundland

A winter storm warning is in effect for the central and western parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, with power outages and school closures across the island.

As of 6 a.m., a top gust of 141 km/h was recorded in Burgeo, with lighter gusts from coast to coast of 80 kilometres or more.

Newfoundland Power reported unplanned outages in communities all across the island, with estimated restoration times extending into the afternoon.

Top Winds so far in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <br>Burgeo: 141 <br>Port aux Basques: 133 <br>Wreckhouse: 120 <br>Grates Cove: 107 <br>St. Lawrence: 106 <br>Stephenville Airport: 104 <br>Cape Race: 102 <br><br>Port aux Basques and Burgeo both had sustained winds of 96-98 km/h early this morning. —@wxgurl92

Many schools in central chose not to open due to the weather, with further updates coming later in the morning.

In central, between 25 and 40 cm of snow is expected to fall throughout the day and overnight, before clearing up on Friday.

All motorists are advised to STAY OFF the Wreckhouse area of the TCH & the Burgeo highway. Winds are extremely high, & no equipment will operate until conditions improve. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> —@BerniceCBC

On the Avalon Peninsula, heavy rains overnight are expected to taper off and be replaced with sun and cloud by mid-morning with a chance of showers.

Winds are expected to die down on the island's west coast later in the morning, with a chance of snow and rain.