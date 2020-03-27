Flooding possible in Newfoundland, while Labrador grapples with more snow

Heavy rainfall and high winds could bring flooding and damage to much of the island on Friday, while as much as 45 cm of snow could fall in parts of Labrador.

Everywhere along the southern part of the island — from Port aux Basques to St. John's — can expect up to 25 mm of rain along with wind gusts topping 100 km/hr.

The bulk of the province is under some type of weather warning from Environment Canada.

"It's everywhere," said meteorologist Wanda Batten. "We've got warnings out from Nain to Goose Bay and across the entire island."

The heavy rain along with an easterly wind could cause a significant amount of snow to melt, which Environment Canada warns could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

"It's going to be a wet and windy one," Batten said.

The precipitation will be a little fluffier from Buchans to the eastern side of the Northern Peninsula, where 15-20 cm of snow is forecast.

Central Labrador will see a significant snowfall, with amounts predicted between 25 and 40 cm. The south coast will see a little less snow, while the north coast is under a blizzard warning and could receive as much as 45 cm.

