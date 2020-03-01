March is in like a lion, with more snow on the way for Avalon

Incoming weather could bring as much as 25 centimetres of snow to St. John's and the surrounding area. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

More winter weather is on the way to St. John's and the Avalon peninsula this evening, with as much as 25 centimetres falling between Sunday night and Monday afternoon.

According to Justin Boudreau, meteorologist at the Gander Weather Office, the metro area as well as parts of the Southern Shore will see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow overnight, and the possibility of an additional five centimetres on Monday morning.

There is a winter storm warning in place from Environment Canada for St. John's and vicinity, including the Southern Shore. A blowing snow advisory is also in place for the Avalon and Burin peninsulas.

Boudreau said snow amounts are lower as you move west, with the possibility of five to ten centimetres falling in other areas of the province.

The snow has started. Winter storm warning in place for St. John’s. 15-25 cm on tap through tomorrow with northeast winds gusting between 60-70 km/h. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/30MHx2L6RE">pic.twitter.com/30MHx2L6RE</a> —@a_brauweiler

The snow will be mixed with northeasterly gusts between 40 and 60 km/h.

Boudreau said the light snow mixed with the northeasterly gusts will make things tricky for the Monday morning commute.

"It will certainly be less than ideal," Boudreau said. "I suspect there will still be pretty good blowing snow around, at least early in the morning."

Boudreau said this system serves as the beginning of what could be a messy week in terms of weather. He is tracking a small system on Tuesday, but is also tracking a system that could bring a significant amount of rain on Wednesday.