Significant snow and wind possible for Newfoundland's west coast, central areas

A special weather statement is in effect for a vast swath of Newfoundland, and while the Avalon could be spared significant accumulation, central, northern and western regions of the island are looking at winds reaching 80 km/h and up to 20 cm of snow.

"There is quite a bit of uncertainty right now," warned Samantha Roach, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. "This system hasn't made my job super easy."

The agency is asking people to keep an eye on weather projections as Sunday approaches, as local amounts could exceed 20 cm, and areas east of Deer Lake might see rain in the mix.

With storm drains clogged in areas grappling with snow removal from this month's blizzard, flooding is possible, Roach said.

"With all the snow we already have, I wanted to give people a heads up — it could be messy on Sunday."

The southeastern portion of the island will see a sloppy transition, with metro St. John's looking at 5 to 10 cm of snow followed by about 10 mm of rain Sunday afternoon.

Winds will also pick up on the Avalon, gusting to 100 km/h.

