Icy roads and more blowing snow in N.L. as messy system tapers off
Localized flooding on the Avalon made for slippery conditions Monday morning.

Slippery conditions on the Avalon due to water buildup overnight

Rain and melting filled some Avalon streets with water Sunday evening. (Douglas Pawson/Twitter)

Another low-pressure weather system hit the province over the weekend bringing more snow, rain and high winds along with it.

In the St. John's area, about 14 cm of snow fell before the rain started falling Sunday afternoon.

That rain combined with warm temperatures and melting snow caused localized flooding in some roads. Allandale Road from Prince Philip Drive to Confederation Building was closed, as were stretches of Topsail Road and Dunns Road in Mount Pearl.

Roads and sidewalks were left icy and treacherous Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation recommends drivers avoid the Gander Bay highway, and the Trans-Canada Highway North Branch to Tompkins section on the west coast — because of ice, snow, and blowing snow.

On the west coast, about 15 cm was expected for the Corner Brook area, with up to 25 in some parts. 

A number of schools in the region are closed for the day or will open later Monday afternoon.

A winter storm warning remained in effect Monday morning for the west coast, northern peninsula and the southeastern Labrador coast, from Makkovik to Lodge Bay.

