Icy roads and more blowing snow in N.L. as messy system tapers off

Another low-pressure weather system hit the province over the weekend bringing more snow, rain and high winds along with it.

In the St. John's area, about 14 cm of snow fell before the rain started falling Sunday afternoon.

That rain combined with warm temperatures and melting snow caused localized flooding in some roads. Allandale Road from Prince Philip Drive to Confederation Building was closed, as were stretches of Topsail Road and Dunns Road in Mount Pearl.

Roads and sidewalks were left icy and treacherous Monday morning.

Tad bit of water buildup on Kenmount Road 🌊💧(video taken on passenger side) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/7rJLIeKFrz">pic.twitter.com/7rJLIeKFrz</a> —@ElijahPorterMom

The Department of Transportation recommends drivers avoid the Gander Bay highway, and the Trans-Canada Highway North Branch to Tompkins section on the west coast — because of ice, snow, and blowing snow.

On the west coast, about 15 cm was expected for the Corner Brook area, with up to 25 in some parts.

A number of schools in the region are closed for the day or will open later Monday afternoon.

A winter storm warning remained in effect Monday morning for the west coast, northern peninsula and the southeastern Labrador coast, from Makkovik to Lodge Bay.

Streets in downtown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cornerbrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cornerbrook</a> had been cleared when I walked to work at 4:30am, but sidewalks still needed to be done. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/bN5YgrkC4w">pic.twitter.com/bN5YgrkC4w</a> —@briancbctraffic

