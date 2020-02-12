Skip to Main Content
Weather warnings for Avalon, central areas as system moves across Newfoundland
Lots of schools are closed for the day as 15 cm is expected to fall, and strong winds forecast for later Wednesday.

Up to 15 cm expected for metro St. John's

CBC News ·
Wednesday won't see as much snow as previous systems have brought us, like this one on Jan. 17. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The flakes started falling early Wednesday over the Avalon as a weather system moves across the island.

Metro St. John's and the northern Avalon are under a snowfall warning until Wednesday evening, prompting the Newfoundland and Labrador English School Board to shut down all metro-area schools.

"It's going to continue right through the day today," said meteorologist Allison Sheppard. As winds pick up this afternoon, with gusts up to 80 km/h, "there's definitely going to be some blowing snow over exposed areas."

For a full list of closures across the province, check CBC's Stormcentre for updates

For added fun, ice pellets may enter the picture around noon, Sheppard added.

The snow is expected to taper off by Wednesday night, with a total of about 15 centimetres.

Ten to 15 cm may accumulate in central regions, with Gander, Bonavista and Clarenville under a blowing snow advisory.

Some schools in that area are also closed for the day.

