N.L. sees rain, snow, extreme cold as 'significant' weather system takes hold

Weather warnings remain in effect Saturday, as rain, freezing rain, snow and extreme cold grip much of the island and parts of Labrador. (Environment Canada)

Much of Newfoundland and Labrador is under weather warnings Saturday, as rain and winter storm conditions continue to wallop large swaths of the island and extreme cold grips parts of Labrador.

As of Saturday morning, rainfall warnings were in effect for the Avalon and Burin peninsulas. The latter is also under a freezing rain warning, as is the Connaigre region, where a winter storm warning is in effect as well.

The Bonavista Peninsula is also under a winter storm warning, as are the Burgeo-Ramea, Bonavista North, Bay of Exploits, Gander, Clarenville, Grand Falls-Windsor and Terra Nova areas.

In Labrador, extreme cold warnings are in effect for Churchill Falls and Labrador City-Wabush as well as the regions of Hopedale, Nain and Postville-Makkovik.

Rob Carroll, a meteorologist at the Environment Canada weather office in Gander, says a large system is currently moving through the province.

"This one extends right back to the southern states, drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and extending all the way up here to Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond," he said.

Carroll said the northern Avalon Peninsula can expect up to 40 millimetres of rain by Sunday, while the southern Avalon could see up to 90 milimetres.

"Way up on the northern part of the northern Avalon we'll see some freezing rain," Carroll said.

Clarenville can expect between ten and 20 millimetres, and the Connaigre up to 30.

"And all those areas will see it change back to snow tonight before it all ends tomorrow morning," Carroll said Saturday.

Flooding, power outages in some areas

The highest rain amounts seen on the island so far are on the Burin Peninsula, Carroll said.

Some residents on the Connaigre Peninsula are without power on Saturday, after snow and rain battered the region. (NL Hydro)

The province's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure tweeted Saturday morning that the speed limit on Route 222 near Winterland had been reduced due to water flowing over the highway.

The department also tweeted asking motorists to avoid the highway leading to Admirals Beach due to flowing water on the road.

The Town of Placentia said localized flooding was seen in the community.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro tweeted at 11 a.m. that some residents of the Connaigre Peninsula are without power.

"Crews are working to safely restore power as quickly as possible, but weather conditions — like those seen here near Hermitage — are slowing efforts today," the tweet read.

In addition to these areas, central Newfoundland has seen significant amounts of rain as well, Carroll said: 36 millimetres were measured in Millertown, and 47 in the Terra Nova and Gander areas.

Carroll said those areas will mostly see frozen precipitation. Ice pellets are expected in Terra Nova and Gander, Carroll said.

"But west of there it, will be snow or periods of snow, and that will last through today and tonight before it tapers off," he said.

"We could see another 15 to 25 centimetres through the northeast and central.

On the west coast, where no warnings are in effect, snowfall amounts are still significant, with 23 centimetres on the ground in Stephenville and Deer Lake. Those areas will see another 10 centimetres or so by Saturday night, Carroll said.

Carroll said while areas of Labrador will get "skimmed" by the system currently moving through the island, extreme cold temperatures will continue through the weekend: Labrador West started the day at -30, he said. Temperatures are expected to drop "well below" that level Saturday night, and with clear skies tomorrow morning, a windchill of -50 is expected.

Carroll said Labrador West "may see a couple centimetres of snow" bu Saturday night.