Weather alerts issued as another tropical storm heads towards Newfoundland

Weather alerts are in effect for southeastern Newfoundland as sub-tropical storm Beryl tracks toward the island.

Heavy showers are possible on the northern Avalon Peninsula and the Burin Peninsula, and in St. John's and area, until Tuesday morning thanks to Beryl's warm tropical air, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada early Monday morning.

Hourly rainfall rates could be between 15 and 25 millimetres, and rain buildup on roads could make driving conditions dangerous.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for the southwest and southeast Avalon, where 20 to 50 millimetres of rain are expected by Tuesday morning, with hourly rates between 15 and 25 millimetres as well.

Environment Canada advises area residents to watch for flash floods, water pooling on roads, and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Heat warning in Labrador

Meanwhile, parts of Labrador are under a heat warning due to a warm southwesterly flow that will push daytime highs up to 30 degrees, and keep temperatures relatively warm at night as well.

The heat warning includes Cartwright to Black Tickle, Churchill Valley, Eagle River, Norman Bay to Lodge Bay, Postville-Makkovik, Rigolet and vicinity and Upper Lake Melville.

Environment Canada advises residents in those areas to drink plenty of water and stay cool, and not to leave pets or people inside parked cars.

Temperatures in most of Labrador are expected to cool by mid-week.

