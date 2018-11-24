Firearm discharged during armed robbery at St. John's bank

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested two men as it investigates an armed robbery at a St. John's bank.

The force said a firearm was discharged around 7:45 p.m. Friday at the TD Canada Trust bank on Kelsey Drive, off Kenmount Road.

No one was injured in the incident, the RNC said in a tweet.

Police have not commented on what was stolen during the robbery.

Officers were conducting interviews on Friday night.

The RNC said it would release details on Saturday about the charges facing the two arrested men.