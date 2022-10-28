Here's how you can 'stand on guard' for those affected by Hurricane Fiona this weekend

The We Stand on Guard Again concert is Sunday at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. Tickets are still available at the box office, and CBC will be streaming the concert live. (We Stand on Guard Again)

A major benefit concert to help displaced residents of Newfoundland and Labrador after post-tropical storm Fiona is a go for Sunday evening in St. John's.

The show, called We Stand on Guard Again, begins at 7:30 p.m. NT Sunday at Mary Brown's Centre. Many of the province's top musical acts are involved including Shanneyganock, the Irish Descendants, Masterless Men, Tim Baker, Quote the Raven and many more.

Tickets are still available at the Mary Brown's Centre box office for $50 plus fees, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross for Fiona relief — which will be matched dollar for dollar by the federal government.

If you can't make the show, you can watch the concert live on CBC TV. It will also be streamed on CBC Gem and the CBC Music app as well as live on the CBC N.L. website.

The concert is taking place just over a month after Fiona tore through Atlantic Canada, with the southwest coast of Newfoundland being hit hardest. At least 95 homes were damaged by the storm, according to the provincial government, many of which were completely destroyed.

We Stand on Guard Again gets its name from a similar concert held in October 2010, when the We Stand on Guard concert was held as a fundraiser following the destruction of Hurricane Igor.

Sunday's concert will also air on NTV, VOCM and Coast 101.1 FM.