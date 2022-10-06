CBC to broadcast post-tropical storm Fiona benefit concert
‘We Stand On Guard Again’ concert on Oct. 30, proceeds going to Canadian Red Cross
The We Stand On Guard Again benefit concert will be broadcast live on CBC on Oct. 30, showcasing some of Newfoundland and Labrador's most talented musicians banding together to support people who were impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona.
"Hopefully we'll raise some much needed funds for our fellow Newfoundlanders on the southwest coast," said Chris Andrews, lead singer of Shanneyganock, which is headlining the concert at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross, as the federal government has promised to match any Red Cross donations made within 30 days of the storm.
Tickets to the concert are $50, plus HST and surcharge, and will go on sale Saturday at noon at Mary Brown Centre's box office. In addition to CBC, the concert will also be broadcast by other local media, including NTV and Stingray.
Cleanup efforts are ongoing, after Fiona caused record storm surges in communities like Port aux Basques and Burnt Islands, destroying around 100 homes and wreaking havoc on the region's infrastructure. In the latest update from the provincial government, Premier Andrew Furey said more than 1,000 people from more than 800 households have registered with the Canadian Red Cross to receive support. Those numbers are expected to grow once structural assessments of other homes in the area are complete.
"These places are dear to me," said Andrews. Shanneyganock played in Burnt Islands this past summer for a Come Home Year event, and Andrews said it's hard to see a tragedy like Fiona befall the community.
"I've played in Isle aux Morts and I've played in Port aux Basques and I've been to Harbour le Cou, and I've played in Burgeo and I've played in Ramea. These are places that have all been struck. I know the people there and I know how beautiful it is. And after seeing the images, I know how much they need our help."
In addition to Shanneyganock with Bud Davidge, the benefit concert will also include Tim Baker, Kellie Loder, the Irish Descendants, the Masterless Men, Billy and the Bruisers, Deantha Edmunds, Quote the Raven and Kubasonics.
