Headstone company facing customer complaints goes into receivership

A Mount Pearl headstone company that has faced criticism from unhappy customers is now in receivership.

A trustee moved in earlier this month to change the locks and take possession of W.D. Kenny Granite Company Inc.'s property at 1204 Topsail Rd.

According to the trustee's receivership filings, the company owes about $600,000 in known debts to creditors.

Two secured creditors comprise the bulk of that total — the Bank of Montreal ($460,000), and the Canada Revenue Agency ($114,000). Another secured creditor, the Bank of Nova Scotia, is owed an unknown amount.

More than a dozen unsecured creditors are also listed, including customers who have previously taken the headstone company to court.

This sign was spotted on the door of W.D. Kenny Granite Company on Thursday. (Gary Locke/CBC)

According to Derek Cramm of licensed insolvency trustee MNP Ltd., an appraisal of the property is in the works.

The receiver — which was appointed by the Bank of Montreal — will then figure out next steps to sell any assets.

Small claims cases filed against company

As CBC News reported earlier this year, W.D. Kenny Granite Company has been slapped with a number of small claims cases over allegations that it took payments for headstones that were never provided.

Those allegations have yet to be proven in court.

According to court filings, at least one of those cases has been settled, but others remain pending.

Company owner Bill Kenny declined repeated requests for comment over the past week.

