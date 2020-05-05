St. John's neighbourhood rallies around beloved 'governor' after accident

Wayne Skinner has been collecting recycling around the east end of St. John's for years, and has a connection with many people in the neighbourhood. (Submitted)

People in the east end of St. John's are coming together to support a beloved recyclables collector after a car accident left him with serious injuries.

Wayne Skinner, dubbed "the governor of Georgestown" by those in the area, was hit by a car Thursday while he was collecting recyclables in his cart.

Ruth Lawrence, a St. John's artist and friend of Skinner, began organizing a fundraiser to help with his recovery after speaking with his brother about the accident.

"I can't think of anyone stronger than Wayne," Lawrence told The St. John's Morning Show. "If anyone has seen him push that cart around … he's amazing. So I know if anyone's got the strength to [recover], Wayne certainly does."

Ruth Lawrence, who has known Skinner for more than a decade, started a fundraiser for him that collected $5,000 in less than 24 hours. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Earlier this year, Skinner's cart was stolen. His collecting has also been affected by closure of recycling depots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Suddenly all of his pocket money was gone," Lawrence said. "Wayne would be out every day doing the collecting. I know it must be driving him absolutely bonkers being at home like the rest of us."

Over Skinner's years travelling the east end and collecting recyclables, Lawrence said, he has connected with every person in her neighbourhood. She remembers leaving items of value aside for him, and inviting him inside for a break or something to drink. It's a connection many in the community share.

"That was his relationship with pretty much everyone, at the door. It's remarkable," she said. "I don't know how he would fill that cart and bring it over to the recycling depot and managed to make thousands of friends along the way."

After starting the fundraiser online late last week, Lawrence's goal of $5,000 was met in less than 24 hours.

"Clearly I set the goal too low. I didn't know how popular our governor was," she said.

"Wayne is a very special guy. It's really heartwarming what can happen when a community pulls together to help someone that they love. And we love Wayne."