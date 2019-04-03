Clarenville swim club without pool floats temporary solution
More than 120 kids are in the Waverunners Swim Club, whose pool burnt down in February
The Waverunners Swim Club in Clarenville, whose training facility burnt down in February, is asking the town for help getting back in the water by the time swim season starts in July.
The team, which is made up of more than 120 children and teens, wants to buy a 25-metre temporary pool and set it up in a warehouse, a plan that would cost more than $57,000.
"For us to be able to swim, this portable pool is really our only option," Waverunners volunteer Chris Sheppard told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.
"We're asking the town if they would help us to both purchase the pool as well as maintain it over the course of the season."
The club has been adrift since the Wave Hotel, which contained Clarenville's only swimming pool, was destroyed by fire.
Swimmers eager
Since then, Sheppard said, many swimmers have been making weekly trips to the pool in Gander, about 150 kilometres away.
He said team members are eager to get back in the water in their hometown.
If we take a summer off and the pool's not rebuilt for this year, then we're going to see a significant decrease in our enrolment in subsequent years.- Chris Sheppard
"I think most of them are going to continue to attend swim meets around the province, mostly because they want to socialize and see their friends and be a part of that community."
The club paid rent to use the pool at the Wave, so it has some money to put toward the cost of a temporary facility.
Club needs cash flow
The team got a quote from an American company, which said it could deliver a free-standing, portable pool for roughly $43,000 US, or roughly $57,300 Cdn.
On top of that, the Waverunners will have to budget for operating costs like chemicals, electricity and a space to set up. Sheppard said they want to keep the pool inside, so a warehouse would be ideal.
Though the temporary pool is durable enough to last multiple seasons, Sheppard said, the club views it only as a stop-gap solution.
He hopes the town, the province, the hotel or a combination of all three will get together to build a new facility. For now, he said, a temporary pool is the best bet.
He's concerned about what will happen to the club is they take a season-long hiatus.
"If we take a summer off and the pool's not rebuilt for this year, then we're going to see a significant decrease in our enrolment in subsequent years," he said.
"Time is ticking away. We're getting closer and closer to the summer every day."
