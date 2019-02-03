Skip to Main Content
Dramatic fire destroys main building of Clarenville hotel
Updated

The Clarenville Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre around 12:30 Saturday afternoon, and returned again around 10 p.m.

Wave Hotel & Fitness Centre on Blackmore Avenue heavily damaged

CBC News ·
The main building of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre in Clarenville is rubble after a fire late Saturday. (Paul Tilley/Twitter)

Fire has left much of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre in Clarenville in rubble, in a blaze so intense that crews remained at the scene until 7:30 Sunday morning. 

Firefighters from the Clarenville Volunteer Fire Department were called to the hotel complex on Blackmore Avenue at 10 p.m. Saturday. 

The fire department had also been called to the hotel earlier in the day, around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. RCMP Cpl. Mark Elliott told CBC they are investigating.

Flames could be easily seen in Clarenville late Saturday night in the main building of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre. (Submitted)

Fire Chief Cory Feltham said the front main building of the hotel has been destroyed; however, two detached units in the back were not touched and remain intact.

Feltham said crews have been cleaning up the scene, and police have maintained a presence.

Clarenville Fire Chief Cory Feltham says the main front building was destroyed. (@bonny_charlie/Twitter)
The Clarenville Volunteer Fire Department were holding the scene until 7:30 a.m. Sunday. (Submitted by Gordon Wheaton)

With files from Lisa Gushue

