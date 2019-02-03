Dramatic fire rips through Clarenville hotel

Flames could be easily seen in Clarenville late Saturday night when fire destroyed the main building of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre. (Submitted)

Fire destroyed much of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre in Clarenville late Saturday night, in a blaze so intense that crews were still on the scene on Sunday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Clarenville Fire Department were called to the hotel complex on Blackmore Avenue, around 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to sources, the fire department had also been called to the hotel on Saturday afternoon. Officials are investigating the sequence of events at the hotel.

RCMP said fire crews and police were still on the scene by 5:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Cpl. Mark Elliott told CBC that the front part of the hotel has been destroyed, but two detached annexes at the back of the building are fine.

