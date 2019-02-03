Skip to Main Content
Dramatic fire rips through Clarenville hotel
New

Dramatic fire rips through Clarenville hotel

Sources say the fire department had been called to the site on Saturday afternoon, and returned around 10 p.m.
CBC News ·
Flames could be easily seen in Clarenville late Saturday night when fire destroyed the main building of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre. (Submitted)

Fire destroyed much of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre in Clarenville late Saturday night, in a blaze so intense that crews were still on the scene on Sunday morning. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Crews from the Clarenville Fire Department were called to the hotel complex on Blackmore Avenue, around 10 p.m. Saturday. 

According to sources, the fire department had also been called to the hotel on Saturday afternoon. Officials are investigating the sequence of events at the hotel. 

RCMP said fire crews and police were still on the scene by 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. 

Cpl. Mark Elliott told CBC that the front part of the hotel has been destroyed, but two detached annexes at the back of the building are fine. 

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us