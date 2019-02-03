Dramatic fire rips through Clarenville hotel
Fire destroyed much of the Wave Hotel and Fitness Centre in Clarenville late Saturday night, in a blaze so intense that crews were still on the scene on Sunday morning.
No injuries have been reported.
Crews from the Clarenville Fire Department were called to the hotel complex on Blackmore Avenue, around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Dramatic flames filled the sky Saturday night as fire struck the Wave Hotel in Clarenville. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Video: <a href="https://twitter.com/bonny_charlie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bonny_charlie</a> <a href="https://t.co/EHtD7suhxu">pic.twitter.com/EHtD7suhxu</a>—@CBCNL
According to sources, the fire department had also been called to the hotel on Saturday afternoon. Officials are investigating the sequence of events at the hotel.
RCMP said fire crews and police were still on the scene by 5:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Another video recorded by a bystander as fire struck the Wave Hotel in Clarenville. No injuries have been reported. <br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/TvjxLRfWWS">https://t.co/TvjxLRfWWS</a> <a href="https://t.co/njoXaaIEZB">pic.twitter.com/njoXaaIEZB</a>—@CBCNL
Cpl. Mark Elliott told CBC that the front part of the hotel has been destroyed, but two detached annexes at the back of the building are fine.
