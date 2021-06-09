Death of man found on Waterford Valley trail deemed a homicide, police say

Police set up a perimeter in a wooded area on May 31 after human remains were found in the Waterford Valley area of St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A 68-year-old man found dead on a quiet St. John's walking trail last month was the victim of a homicide, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

A release Wednesday morning said the man's body was discovered near a trail which runs between Waterford Bridge Road and Topsail Road on the night of May 30.

His death was initially treated as suspicious, then deemed a homicide after consultation with the chief medical examiner.

The RNC says it's not yet clear whether the person or people who killed the man knew each other, and are seeking dashcam or CCTV footage from the hours leading up to the man's death.

Specifically, police are asking for video evidence from May 29 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the area of Topsail Road, from Cowan Avenue to Hamlyn Road, and from May 30 between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Waterford Bridge Road, between Bay Bulls Road and Cowan Avenue.

Investigators are also looking to speak to anyone who used the trail on either of those days.

The release did not say whether any arrests have been made or how the man died, and said the events leading up to the man's death are presently unknown.

The man has not been identified by police.

