Demolition of heritage building Waterford Manor underway

The demolition of a former bed and breakfast in a heritage building in St. John's is underway Tuesday.

Council approved the demolition of the 112-year-old Waterford Manor last year.

Heavy equipment crews were on the scene and started tearing down the iconic pink and green building just before noon.

The building was extensively damaged in an explosion and fire in 2016, which police later said was suspicious in nature.

Furniture lies in the wreckage, as crews demolish the former bed and breakfast on Waterford Bridge Road. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Waterford Manor has been boarded up since the fire.

The building was purchased by the family of Nas and Patricia Badrudin in 1992, and was co-owned by their son, David.

In the days following the fire, police determined the fire was suspicious and David Badrudin was later charged with arson.

The home was put up for sale in 2014 for $1.7 million. At the time of the fire, it was listed for $999,900.

The Waterford Manor in St. John's boarded up in 2017, after the extensive damage caused by an explosion and fire the previous year. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The manor was built in 1905 and was first owned by Andrew and Anne Delgado, of Spain. The family ran a candy and fruit company, and part of the building was used as a tea room.

In 1917, it was sold to Edgar R. Bowring, and was used to house soldiers sick or wounded in the First World War.

