Mental health emergencies to be diverted from Waterford Hospital temporarily

Anyone in need of an emergency psychiatric assessment at the Waterford Hospital will instead need to go to the emergency room at St. Clare's Mercy Hospital beginning next week.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, Eastern Health said the emergency walk-in services normally available at the psychiatric assessment unit (PAU) at the Waterford Hospital will be diverted from Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. until Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.

Instead, patients should go to St. Clare's for an initial assessment, and may still be transferred to the Waterford Hospital for a psychiatric consultation.

"Eastern Health thanks the public and employees for their cooperation and understanding as we focus on the safe delivery of care for patients," said the health authority.

No reason was provided for the diversion.

The PAU is a mental health emergency unit at Waterford Hospital that provides assessment of urgent mental health concerns on a walk-in basis, according to the Eastern Health website.

