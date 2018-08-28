Water supply woes for some St. John's homes

The city of St. John's is telling residents of the west end to find an alternative source for drinking water if discoloured. (City of St. John's/Submitted)

The city of St. John's is advising residents serviced by the Petty Harbour Long Pond water system who are experiencing discoloured water to use an alternative source for drinking water.

This service area covers most of the west end of the city.

"We have had several complaints of discoloration in the drinking water," said city mayor Danny Breen. "They came from various areas, so there wasn't one specific to focus on."

The city has determined the discoloured water is due to elevated levels of manganese, which is one of the most prevalent metals in the world and occurs naturally in drinking water.

The city says manganese in drinking water is not a health concern for cleaning and washing foods or bathing, and that boiling, freezing, filtering or letting the water stand will not reduce its manganese levels. However, manganese can stain plumbing fixtures and laundry.

Children under one should have their meals prepared with bottled water or an alternative water source, the city said in an emailed statement.

To assist in the efforts to provide alternative water sources for residents, Breen says the city will be opening stations beginning Wednesday at the municipal depot on Blackler Ave.

"That's the first one, we're just trying to get one open right now and then we'll monitor the demand for that. Then if we need to open more we will," he said.

The city has provided a map of the potentially affected area on its website, and will add a complete list of streets on Wednesday.

