Water Street dig going ahead in St. John's despite pandemic
Safety measures will be taken with COVID-19 in mind, city says
With many businesses shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of St. John's is moving ahead with plans to dig up Water Street.
It's been dubbed "the Big Dig" by citizens and business owners in St. John's, and the next phase will see the street torn up between Ayre's Cove and Baird's Cove to replace the aging infrastructure underneath.
Some business owners said the construction caused a huge negative impact last spring when another large section was dug up. They faced further complications when the city was under a state of emergency for more than a week in January following a blizzard.
The city says anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Water Street business liaison.
The work is expected to start April 6 and run until June.
In a news release, the city also said occupational health and safety guidelines will be tailored to COVID-19 recommendations.
According to public health officials, people should stay two metres apart and no more than five people should gather in one space.
