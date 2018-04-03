It must be spring! St. John's preparing to dig up Water Street again

The city of St. John's says it's doing everything it can to make sure the Big Dig isn't a big disruption to pedestrians, drivers and local businesses.

This multi-year project removing old, crumbling water pipes and infrastructure under Water Street moves east this year. Work was done last year from the intersection of Queen and Water streets to Waldegrave Street and Bishop's Cove.

This year work crews will move further east, working from Baird's Cove to Ayre's Cove.

St. John's Coun. Dave Lane says the city has been consulting with residents and businesses, asking a simple question: "How can we do this important construction with as little impact on business as possible?"

Lane said some steps they took last year worked.

"We put in incentives and fines for the contractor to say we've got to be done by Canada Day … and we did it. They had a few little tweaks at the end and they were in fact a couple of days beyond in work and they did pay a small fine. So it worked," said Lane.

Lane says work on Phase 2 of the multi-year project is scheduled to begin in early April and will take three months.

St. John's Coun. Dave Lane says the city decided on less-invasive technology to complete the project. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"This year we're going to have a real short diversion down to Harbour Drive, off of Water Street, for that section, which means if you are going east, you keep going down Water Street and if you are going west, you just divert around," said Lane.

