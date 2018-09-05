Water main break leaves parts of east end St. John's dry early Wednesday

A water main break in St. John's left residents in the Quidi Vidi and Forest Road areas without water as many were getting ready for the first day back to school.

The City of St. John's said in a public advisory that Signal Hill Road, Forest Road, Pleasantville and the surrounding areas were affected by the break.

Area residents may experience a loss of water, low pressure or discoloured water, the city said. Anyone experiencing discoloured water is advised to run cold water in a bathtub until the water clears.

Her Majesty's Penitentiary, located on Forest Road, was also without water before 9 a.m.

Water main break in the east end means many people in this area, including the HMP, don’t have water. <a href="https://t.co/JL2huSSAJI">pic.twitter.com/JL2huSSAJI</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

Crews told CBC News the water main, which runs along the tower and statue at Quidi Vidi Lake by Carnell Drive, is 70-80 years old.

It's an important one in the east end because several other mains feed off it, and its proximity to the lake is complicating repairs as water from the lake is seeping into the hole being dug to repair the main.

This can’t be good. About 100 mètres from the water main break near Quidi Vidi. It’s left many people in the east end without water. <a href="https://t.co/pl1poVSIvF">pic.twitter.com/pl1poVSIvF</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

Repairs were continuing and expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday, the city's advisory said. Water is being rerouted and partial pressure is expected to be restored by about noon.

As of 8:15 a.m., residents on Forest Road were reporting their water had returned.

The WorkplaceNL office and the Centre for Nursing Studies, both located on Forest Road, were closed for the morning due to the lack of water, with an update to come at 11 a.m. The Johnson Geo Centre on Signal Hill is also closed for the day due to the water issues.

However, the Dominion grocery store in the area still has water, staff reported.

For further details or to report issues, residents can phone 311 or use the app 311 St. John's, the city said.

With files from Mark Quinn