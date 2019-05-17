Water levels on the rise on Churchill River
Earlier this week, it was the Goose River that had people on edge.
Province says emergency crews are in the area as a precaution
Rising water levels — this time on the Churchill River — have government crews in central Labrador and at the ready in case there is flooding.
The province says it's monitoring water levels on Mud Lake Road, two years to the day since people in Mud Lake fled the community by helicopter as flood waters destroyed homes and property.
There is water on the road, and officials are also watching ice conditions on the river as the spring melt continues.
Earlier this week, the Goose River came close to flooding out the only road between North West River, Sheshatshiu, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
