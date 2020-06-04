Provincial government warns of high water levels on Humber River

The provincial government is warning of high water levels on the Humber River on Newfoundland's west coast. (Submitted by David Green)

Provincial government officials are keeping a close eye on the Humber River as water levels have risen in Deer Lake, Pasadena and Steady Brook, according to a news release Wednesday.

The Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment said it has been in contact with mayors in those communities to discuss the situation.

"The department's Water Resources Management division and Emergency Services division are asking residents of those areas to exercise caution during this time. Staff are on site in the communities and in constant contact with town officials to share information and they are closely monitoring snow melt in higher elevations," the news release said.

The department said the Water Resources Management division is also monitoring water levels and flows on a 24/7, real-time basis as well as using satellite weather and snow maps of the area to provide updates as needed.

"Residents are advised to contact their municipality with any questions they may have," the department said.

