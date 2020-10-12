Water washes out chunk of King's Road in downtown St. John's
Area around Bond Street intersection closed
Water flowed through a portion of downtown St. John's Monday morning, gushing from a crack in the pavement of King's Road by Bond Street and closing down the intersection to traffic.
The water buckled the pavement by the intersection, creating a hole that spanned both lanes of the street and pushing rocks and chunks of asphalt downhill.
One worker on the scene said he believed it to be a 16-inch water main that cracked.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were on scene before 9:00 a.m. and closed a portion of King's Road near Bishop Feild Elementary, with officers directing traffic away from the area.
Crews were on site Monday morning working on a fix, said the City of St. John's, but no timeline could be given for repairs.
