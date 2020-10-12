Water washes out chunk of King's Road in downtown St. John's

Water flowed through a portion of downtown St. John's Monday morning, gushing from a crack in the pavement of King's Road by Bond Street and closing down the intersection to traffic.

The water buckled the pavement by the intersection, creating a hole that spanned both lanes of the street and pushing rocks and chunks of asphalt downhill.

One worker on the scene said he believed it to be a 16-inch water main that cracked.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were on scene before 9:00 a.m. and closed a portion of King's Road near Bishop Feild Elementary, with officers directing traffic away from the area.

Crews were on site Monday morning working on a fix, said the City of St. John's, but no timeline could be given for repairs.

An apparent crack in the road on Kings Road near Bond Street has water gushing everywhere <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/HJVavG1qTn">pic.twitter.com/HJVavG1qTn</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

