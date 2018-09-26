Watch these students erupt when they're asked to sing with the Wiggles

Teacher Robert Colbourne was hoping international musical sensation the Wiggles might stop by the Holy Heart of Mary choir practice Tuesday to take a quick picture with the students.

Both he and the choir got more than they bargained for.

The Holy Heart of Mary choir finds out they're performing with the Wiggles 0:16

After 60 kids gave up their lunch hour to make a video asking the Wiggles to stop by their choir practice before their show at the Holy Heart Theatre in St. John's that night, Colbourne, the school's choir director, posted the video to social media and sent a note to the Wiggles' manager, hoping the band would stop by.

The Wiggles each commented on the Instagram post, but otherwise, Colbourne didn't hear a thing.

"I started to give up hope," he said.

And then the band walked in on their practice.

"Of course, the place went up. People were screaming, the kids were so excited," he said.

Robert Colbourne chats with a Wiggle. Note the students' faces in the background. (Robert Colbourne/Facebook)

The choir sang St. John's Waltz, The Islander and Harbour Grace Excursion for the Wiggles before Colbourne took that coveted group shot.

Then the Wiggles asked the show choir to perform in their show at Holy Heart Theatre.

The Holy Heart of Mary choir performs with the Wiggles 1:46

The school year has only just begun, and Tuesday was the first practice for this year's choir. He said that means some of those students' first practice and performance was with the Wiggles.

"It would have been the same thing if I said the Eagles were coming, for me," Colbourne said.

"It just goes to show the spirit of the teenager. This is a group of students that were just so excited that they got to meet their childhood superheroes."

