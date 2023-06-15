Watch the Wiggles answer some questions from young N.L. fans

The wildly popular children’s group will perform back-to-back shows at the Mary Brown’s Centre in September. Ahead of that, they took questions from some young N.L. fans — and put on a special performance.

Forget Iceberg Alley, forget Salmon Fest, forget the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival. For a lot of young music lovers — and their parents — the hottest ticket in town is coming at the end of September.

The Wiggles, a wildly popular children's group, are coming back to St. John's for back-to-back shows at the Mary Brown's Centre on Sept. 23.

The band played St. John's last year and ended up adding shows after tickets sold out almost immediately.

Ahead of their upcoming show, four of the Wiggles answered questions from some young Newfoundland and Labrador fans, and talked to the CBC's Carolyn Stokes about what draws them to St. John's.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

