WATCH: The Crow's Nest Officers' Club in St. John's marks 80th anniversary
The club started as a place to get a break from the war, and has become a national historic site.
It started as a place for officers to get a break from the war — a place to relax, share stories and have a meal.
Since then, the Crow's Nest Officers' Club in downtown St. John's has evolved into a living museum, and has been designated a national historic site.
And on Thursday, it marked its 80th anniversary.
The club is a special place for 101-year-old retired commander Peter Chance, a veteran of the Battle of the Atlantic and D-Day.
He used to frequent the Crow's Nest while in St. John's during the war.
Margaret Morris is the club's treasurer and a retired lieutenant-commander in the Royal Canadian Navy.
Watch them talk about their memories in the video above.
