WATCH: The Crow's Nest Officers' Club in St. John's marks 80th anniversary

It started as a place for officers to get a break from the war — a place to relax, share stories and have a meal.

Since then, the Crow's Nest Officers' Club in downtown St. John's has evolved into a living museum, and has been designated a national historic site.

And on Thursday, it marked its 80th anniversary.

The club is a special place for 101-year-old retired commander Peter Chance, a veteran of the Battle of the Atlantic and D-Day.

He used to frequent the Crow's Nest while in St. John's during the war.

Margaret Morris is the club's treasurer and a retired lieutenant-commander in the Royal Canadian Navy.

Watch them talk about their memories in the video above.

