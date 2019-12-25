Watch | N.L. Christmases gone by remembered in CBC special
In this 30-minute show, host Ariana Kelland dives into the CBC archives to find stories of past Christmases across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here's what you'll see:
- 1999 — Mount Carmel gives tourists a year-round taste of Christmas with summer mummering.
- 1999 — We visit the Avalon Mall to learn more about the Salvation Army's kettle campaign.
- 2003 — A school in St. George's brings together young and old at Christmas.
- 2011 — The St. John's Morning Show visits Otto Tucker at Tiffany Lane to give him the gift of song. But he had a surprise for himself.
- 1988 — The famous traffic cop at Prescott Street gets a Christmas makeover, and surprise.
- 1993 — Boxing Day is a traditional British holiday that's often misunderstood. We take to the streets to see if people know the true meaning.
- 1999 — A Grade 6 class in Churchill Falls provides food to women in need. When they graduated years later, the tradition continued.
- 1988 — Mary Queen of Peace Elementary School choir performs Christmas carols.