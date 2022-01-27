WATCH: N.L. leads the country in vaccinating kids for COVID-19. An Eastern Health doctor talks about why

When it comes to vaccinating children against COVID-19, Newfoundland and Labrador has been leading the country with about 81 per cent of kids between the ages of five and 11 having had their first shot.

Most other provinces and territories are hovering around the 50 per cent mark.

Dr. Natalie Bridger, a pediatric infectious disease physician with Eastern Health, talks about some of the reasons why parents in N.L. have been so willing to get their kids vaccinated.

Watch her interview with CBC's Carolyn Stokes in the video above.

