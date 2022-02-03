WATCH: MUN virologist talks about a new COVID-19 variant of concern in Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador is getting ready to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

Meanwhile, scientists are keeping an eye on the arrival of a new subvariant of Omicron called BA.2.

Right now, the majority of COVID-19 cases are Omicron BA.1, but the World Health Organization says BA.2 infections have been detected in about 57 countries, including Canada. They consider it a variant of concern.

MUN virologist Hannah Wallace talks about what we know now about the subvariant.

See her interview with CBC's Carolyn Stokes in the video above.

